Celeum (CLX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $58.00

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded down 77.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Celeum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celeum has a total market cap of $17,265.55 and approximately $58.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celeum has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00068092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.43 or 0.00271473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.32 or 0.01180815 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00033853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.56 or 0.00740916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,540.03 or 1.00229457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Celeum Profile

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 coins. The official message board for Celeum is medium.com/@celeum . The official website for Celeum is celeum.tk . Celeum’s official Twitter account is @celeum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Celeum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

