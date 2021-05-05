1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

1st Constitution Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 125.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $194.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%. On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

