Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Plans $0.20 Dividend

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) announced a dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:KMT opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.73, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kennametal will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

