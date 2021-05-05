Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 84.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Shares of ECC opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $415.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

