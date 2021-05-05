HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.343 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $19.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

