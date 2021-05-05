HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.343 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HDELY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

