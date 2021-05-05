Short Interest in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Rises By 25.6%

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the March 31st total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NYSE CIM opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIM shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 805,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 100,172 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

