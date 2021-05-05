Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CFR. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.88.

CFR stock opened at $123.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $123.98.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,359,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

