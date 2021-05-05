Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Buy

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRUS. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum cut Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.30.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $75.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.33.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. Analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

