Wells Fargo & Company Raises Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $10.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ET. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.73.

ET opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.10 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

