ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Mizuho

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ON. B. Riley boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.61.

Shares of ON stock opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $380,869.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,413 shares of company stock worth $4,464,308 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

