Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

AGR opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.00. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avangrid will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,187,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Avangrid by 1,505.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,794,000 after buying an additional 532,417 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Avangrid by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 848,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,560,000 after purchasing an additional 237,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,922,000 after purchasing an additional 170,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,232,000. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

