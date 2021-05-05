Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $123.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.51 and a 200-day moving average of $136.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.16 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ZG shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.44.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.