Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.25.

NYSE:BKH opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average of $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 64.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,581,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,359,000 after purchasing an additional 215,167 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,713 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,452,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Black Hills by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,185,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after acquiring an additional 99,738 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Black Hills by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,563,000 after acquiring an additional 98,435 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

