Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Upwork updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.76 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $11,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,642,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,604 shares of company stock worth $13,253,281. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

