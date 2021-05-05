CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.86 million. On average, analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CTMX opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.