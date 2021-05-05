DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $232.69 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. On average, analysts expect DXP Enterprises to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.58. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $618.73 million, a PE ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 2.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $84,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.