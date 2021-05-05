Epizyme (EPZM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Epizyme to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Epizyme to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Epizyme stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $775.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.76. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $81,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 28,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,237 shares of company stock valued at $164,845 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPZM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Epizyme from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

