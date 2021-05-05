Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN stock opened at $201.58 on Wednesday. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a twelve month low of $123.08 and a twelve month high of $205.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.92.

