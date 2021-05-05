Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,052 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Diageo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $179.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.89. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $183.73. The company has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.