Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,612 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000.

FUMB stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17.

