Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,371,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 308,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,161,000 after acquiring an additional 73,766 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMMO opened at $83.95 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $89.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.72.

