J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $963,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,437,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,403,000. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 87,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 43,037 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 32,156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIV stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $19.96.

