J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $974,000 Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 62,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.57. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $54.39 and a 12 month high of $62.97.

