Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $228.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.49. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.06, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

