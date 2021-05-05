KBC Group NV Buys 2,800 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $33,988,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 8.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in HubSpot by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.56.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $498.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.50 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.15 and a 52 week high of $574.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $496.09 and a 200 day moving average of $423.94.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,559,424.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.