Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,673 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACC. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

NYSE:ACC opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.08. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

