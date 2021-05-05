AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.41) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.73 ($27.92).

CS opened at €23.70 ($27.88) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.05. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

