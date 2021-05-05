Barclays Reiterates €132.30 Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) received a €132.30 ($155.65) price objective from equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €163.61 ($192.48).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €152.25 ($179.12) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €155.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €141.33.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

