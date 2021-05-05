Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OTRK. Canaccord Genuity raised Ontrak from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of OTRK opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.73. Ontrak has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $534.06 million, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 2.52.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. Analysts predict that Ontrak will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Ontrak by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ontrak by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

