MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €110.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MOR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €109.78 ($129.15).

ETR:MOR opened at €73.46 ($86.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €76.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 24.73. MorphoSys has a one year low of €71.62 ($84.26) and a one year high of €125.20 ($147.29).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

