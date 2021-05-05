Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,042 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Equitable were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

In other news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $1,822,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQH opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

