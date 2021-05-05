iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $254.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.17. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $169.17 and a 52-week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

