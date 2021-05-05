Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $251.76

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $251.76 and last traded at $248.26, with a volume of 134740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.76 and its 200-day moving average is $200.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $555,009. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,865,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $13,872,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 448.7% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after buying an additional 71,770 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $5,507,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Company Profile (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

