Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,215 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $141.47 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $94.43 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.30 and a 200 day moving average of $132.57.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

