Csenge Advisory Group Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,008,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,541,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX stock opened at $216.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.90 and a 200-day moving average of $189.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $216.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

