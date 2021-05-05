Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 6,730 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,054,522,000 after acquiring an additional 232,138 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,808,000 after acquiring an additional 458,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $142,590,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 967,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,177,000 after acquiring an additional 414,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $127.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.27 and a 52-week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

