Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,698 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 566,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after buying an additional 394,386 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 487,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,214,000 after buying an additional 73,560 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,517,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,050,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 166,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

