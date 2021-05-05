Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 172,176 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 1,813.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of NanoString Technologies worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 10,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $635,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,058 shares in the company, valued at $753,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,323 shares of company stock worth $7,111,682. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.01.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

