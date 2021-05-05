2,759 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Acquired by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,759 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $87.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $92.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.21.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

