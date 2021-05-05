Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 34.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,829,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,676,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $143.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.21 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,424 shares of company stock worth $18,249,880 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.48.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

