Csenge Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 843 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 40,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $582.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $570.48 and its 200-day moving average is $531.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.56 and a 12-month high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

