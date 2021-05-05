Vitalharvest Freehold Trust (VTH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on May 13th

Vitalharvest Freehold Trust (ASX:VTH) announced a interim dividend on Monday, May 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
Vitalharvest Freehold Trust Company Profile
