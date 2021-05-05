Vitalharvest Freehold Trust (VTH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on May 13th

Vitalharvest Freehold Trust (ASX:VTH) announced a interim dividend on Monday, May 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Get Vitalharvest Freehold Trust alerts:

Vitalharvest Freehold Trust Company Profile

Vitalharvest owns the largest aggregation of berry and citrus farms in Australia. These are located in prime growing locations in New South Wales, South Australia and Tasmania and are leased to Costa Group (ASX:CGC). Vitalharvest provides investors with exposure to agricultural property assets whose earnings profile and underlying value are exposed to the growing global agricultural demand for healthy, nutritious food.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalharvest Freehold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalharvest Freehold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.