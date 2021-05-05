Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

ZION opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

In other news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $468,063.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,683 shares of company stock worth $7,866,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

