Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 25.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CWBC opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $102.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.99. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 16.98%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Community West Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit.

