Global Water Resources, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 263.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 241.7%.

Shares of GWRS opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $371.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1,644.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

