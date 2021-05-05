Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

Energizer has increased its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ENR opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

