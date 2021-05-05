Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.25

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 54163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEVI. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -125.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 84,142 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,106,915.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,094 shares in the company, valued at $21,636,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 33,334 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $712,014.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,363,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,102,515. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $15,542,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,917,474 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $45,764,000 after buying an additional 453,985 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $2,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

