American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $116.75

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $116.75 and last traded at $116.75, with a volume of 395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.21.

Get American National Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 1,222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.