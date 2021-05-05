American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $116.75

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $116.75 and last traded at $116.75, with a volume of 395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.35.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.21.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.
American National Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAT)
American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.
