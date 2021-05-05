Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Trading 7.1% Higher

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.40. 46,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 796,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,248,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $377,350. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 42.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 36,305 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $1,132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

